Mary J. Blige Jokes About Hip-Baring Silver GRAMMY Dress: 'The Hips Are the Cleavage Tonight' (Exclusive)

Mary J. Blige made heads turn in a hip-baring metallic silver dress on the GRAMMYs carpet on Sunday.

The 52-year-old, who tied her platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail, left little to the imagination in the form-fitting gown by The Blonds, as her hips bared all. She topped off the bold look with a gold belt and a custom diamond version of the Honey Red Carpet Hoops by Sister Love.

"It's just a hot, sexy dress," Blige said of her look, admitting there's no secret to her outfit. "The hips are the cleavage tonight!"

Blige, who is set to take the GRAMMY stage to take part in the star-studded Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance, spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about her rock-star look and her most recent album, 2022's Good Morning Gorgeous. The title of the album was inspired by a saying Blige said to herself during a difficult period in her life that helped her get out the other side.

"It was something that I had to say to myself when I was in a very dark situation to move myself away from the lies that were being told to me and uplift me. I had to believe in something that was way more powerful than what I believed about myself and manifest it in my heart and in my life and it made me see myself as a pretty good person, you know?" Blige explained. "So, it's not just about vanity but it's how it manifested me seeing who I truly was, who I truly am."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Blige is also up for six GRAMMY nominations, including Album of the Year for Good Morning Gorgeous.

"It means so much, man, I work really hard," she said of the recognition. "In my soul, mentally, spiritually, physically, intellectually to try and be the best me that I can be and if I'm the best me, then I can be good to everybody else and treat everybody else right. It feels good, it's humbling, man."

Blige performed at the Super Bowl halftime show last year, alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, and said Rihanna, who is slated to take the field later this month, needs no advice from her.

"First of all, Rihanna's got nothing but smashes, that's my girl. She's gonna kick a** because she's got smashes," Blige said. "So just do ya thing. She know what to do. I don't have to tell, she ain't no rookie! She knows exactly what to do for the whole, just take the whole, leave nothing on the stage."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+.