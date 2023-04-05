'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Star Alex Borstein Reveals Why She's Only Watched 2 Episodes of the Show (Exclusive)

Alex Borstein is revealing a surprising secret. When ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the 52-year-old actress at PaleyFest, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star revealed that she tries her best not to watch the series.

"I have not watched this show. I'm not kidding," Borstein said. "I've seen the first two episodes [of the first season] 'cause we went to an international premiere in Berlin, and we were in a theater and then they started running it and we were stuck."

As for why she avoids watching the show, Borstein explained, "I can't watch it while I'm doing it, because then I change."

"Anything observed is changed and I change what I'm doing," she said. "I'll not like how my arm looks, so then for the rest of the season, I'll hold it. It's so bad, so I wait. I have waited this long."

After the show's fifth and final season premieres on April 14, Borstein plans to sit down and watch the series with her daughter.

"My daughter is now 10 and what I want to do is watch the whole show with her after season 5 drops," Borstein said. "I'm gonna have ice cream in my bed with my daughter and we are gonna watch it."

While she's excited to finally watch the series, Borstein, who stars in the series alongside Rachel Brosnahan, is still coming to terms with the fact that the show is coming to an end.

"You're excited as an actress for what's next. What's the new challenge? But this is, I mean, rare. This is a beautiful, rare thing," Borstein said. "... It's saying goodbye to a best friend. It's saying goodbye to family. You know they're there, they're a phone call away, but it's not the same. You're not gonna be 24/7 eating and breathing these people and these scripts."

"Rachel and I are forever... In this business, you're a vagabond. You pick up your stick and your little bandana on the end like a hobo and move on to the next, but this is, again, it's rare," she added. "I think there's a real friendship there and it's nice. I hope that we can keep in touch when we're old and gray."

As for what fans can expect from the final batch of episodes, Borstein teased, "You are going to laugh and then you are going to sob a tiny bit."

"I think it's satisfying on all those levels," she said. "I hope. I haven't seen the episodes. I'm a tiny bit terrified myself, but eager and excited. I'm just as excited as the fans are."

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere April 14 on Prime Video.