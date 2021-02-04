Martha Stewart Says She Turned Down a Lot of Propositions After Posting Thirst Trap Pic

Martha Stewart's sexy pics got her lots of attention. On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, guest host Howie Mandel asks the 79-year-old lifestyle expert about the response to her thirst traps, but Stewart claims she doesn't know what the term means.

"I don't even know what it means now. What does it mean? So it makes you thirsty?" she questions the term "thirst trap," which is in regard to a sexy photograph or flirty message posted on social media for the intent of causing others to publicly profess their attraction.

"Well, people thirst to watch that picture," Mandel explains of a pic of Stewart in the pool, before asking if she got "Zoom dates" after posting the shot.

"I got so many proposals and so many propositions, but I had to ignore all of them," Stewart says. "I'm a very busy person."

When ET's Nischelle Turner explained the meaning of "thirst trap" to Stewart in July, and the HGTV star agreed that her pool shot was "definitely a thirst trap."

"I just thought I looked great coming out of the pool," Stewart says of the pic. "My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."

As for her beauty secrets, Stewart told ET, "Just eat well, exercise well, garden, climb mountains."

"I climbed Kilimanjaro. For goodness sake, I went up into the Himalayas," she said. "You have to do that kind of stuff. That's the kind of stuff that keeps one vibrant and young and it's important."