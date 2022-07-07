Martha Stewart Gets Candid About Her Crushes on Married Men

Martha Stewart's appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast is titled "TMI with Martha Start," and perhaps rightfully so. The lifestyle guru shared she's attracted to married men! Let her explain.

During a conversation in Thursday's episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast, the 80-year-old was asked point-blank by the host and comedian, "What's going on in your love life?" Stewart then proceeded to spill the tea.

"Nothing. Absolutely zero," Stewart shared. "I had two mad crushes in the last month, which is really good for me. But turns out one of them is married to the mother of some friends of mine. He’s so attractive."

Handler warned Stewart about avoiding the pitfall of being labeled a home-wrecker. And, to her credit, Stewart said she's not one to fall for that trap. Yes, it's tempting, at times, and the opportunity has arisen here and there, but she's never caved.

"I’ve never been a home-wrecker," she assured Handler. "Never. And I’ve tried really hard not to be. I’ve had the opportunity to be a home-wrecker and I have not taken up anybody up on it. And that’s really where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that."

Handler tried to put a good spin on the situation, comforting Stewart by telling her, "I think there are certain ages we go through where it's very tempting because you want to believe that, 'Oh, maybe this relationship that they're in is temporary."

Stewart immediately interjected. "Or maybe they'll die. I always just think, 'Oh, gosh. Couldn't this person just die?' Not painfully. Just die."

The business mogul and television personality's approach to married men was no doubt taken as a tongue-in-cheek moment. Her fans commented on Handler's TikTok video, with one person saying, "I’m here for Messy Martha." Another fan wrote, "She's such a vibe" while a woman commented, "I would be honored [if] Martha wrecked my home [not gonna lie]."

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in December, Stewart revealed she was dating someone but wouldn't divulge a name. She certainly had her pick of the litter, after revealing in April 2021 she "got so many proposals and so many propositions" after she posted her pool-side thirst trap.

After ET's Nischelle Turner explained the meaning of "thirst trap" to Stewart, the HGTV star agreed that her pool shot was "definitely a thirst trap."

"I just thought I looked great coming out of the pool," Stewart said of the pic. "My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, 'Oh, that looks pretty,' so I took the picture. It looked good."