'Married at First Sight' Star Morgan Reacts to Fan Backlash, Defends Herself Against Binh (Exclusive)

Married at First Sight's Morgan Bell and Binh Trinh may have broken up before decision day on the reality show, but there's more to the story then what viewers saw. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Morgan, who opened up about how the former couple's relationship played out on TV and what she thinks about fan backlash.

"You know, it's a little frustrating because so much more happened, of course, behind the scenes that maybe the viewers didn't get to see," Morgan shared of the drama that has been playing out during this season. "There's a much more dynamic relationship between Binh and I that no one really got to see. So, of course, I wish people could've seen it. But with the show, they had to break it down into only a couple of hours a week so there was hours of filming that no one got to see, but I I understand. I get it. They're trying to highlight certain things so it's understandable."

Morgan went on to share that she knows she's been villainized by some viewers, but says it's because not everything was filmed. "[Fans] didn't see that so much more happened between Binh and I leading up to that point," she told ET. "People only saw certain things that we kind of argued about, but there was a lot more that happened behind the scenes. People only saw, you know, me give him the first chance then this last chance when in reality we were on chance like three, four, five."

As for what some of those things were, Morgan shared that Binh was saying things behind her back, and talking to other castmates, including Justin Hall, about their relationship problems. "Unfortunately, Justin wasn’t the best influence when it came to helping him make those decisions," she said. "I wish I can say more on that but I don't think I can. I just wish that he had gone to someone who knew him much better instead of someone who knew him for only a couple of months."

Morgan also elaborated on how the couple gave their marriage multiple attempts before calling it quits, something fans blame her for, saying she only gave Binh one chance before she checked out.

"That is completely not the case," she said. "Binh had multiple chances -- three, four chances at that point -- and I really did try to make it work behind the scenes with Binh. Off camera, a lot of different things happened that the viewers just did not see. I understand where they’re coming from, though. They only saw certain things and that’s just because everything had to be condensed down into a couple of hours of an episode every week. However, more did happen behind the scenes that no one got to see."

While things didn't end in happily ever after, Morgan told ET that they're both now in therapy and still communicate. "I've been in therapy, I'm working on so many different things. I have really stepped away and said, 'OK, my priority now is mental health. That's what I need to focus on within myself.' I've like noticed so much growth since being in therapy."

"Binh is in therapy as well," she added. "We're both working on each other as individuals and it's just such a wonderful thing to kind of look back and see where we were at. At some points, we kind of talk, we kind of laugh, we're like, 'Oh my god, I cannot believe that all happened, I cannot believe we went through that.' Because now we're just completely different people at the end of the day and it's it's honestly wonderful."

Morgan shared her advice for viewers who feel the need to post negative remarks online, "I just wanna remind the viewers kindness is key."

"Just be kind to everyone," she continued. "Watch what you say, because there are certain things that you cannot take back and honestly, there are some of us who are really struggling right now with what's being said online. So just please be kind, enjoy the show, but be kind at the end of the day."

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.