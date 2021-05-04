Mark Wahlberg Says He's Gained 20 Pounds, Posts Shirtless Photos 3 Weeks Apart

Mark Wahlberg is saying goodbye to his abs for the summer. The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to show off a three-week body transformation after he gained 20 pounds for an upcoming role.

"From left photo, three weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking," Wahlberg captioned the two shirtless pics.

In the photo on the left, the father of four is sporting a six-pack and flexing his biceps in a red pair of boxing shorts. In the photo on the right, Wahlberg is lying down with his hand on his less defined stomach.

In a previous post, Wahlberg shared that he's gained 20 pounds and is trying to gain another 20.

"I’m up about 20 😂 Inspired to be better! I’m going up another 20. Yes it’s for a role. ✝️🙏❤️" he said.

The actor and producer has several upcoming projects in the works and didn't clarify which one he was preparing for with his new look.

Wahlberg is no stranger to body transformations. In February 2020, he opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about transforming physically for his work.

"I just did a bone broth and a fast and a cleanse and I literally lost 10 pounds in five days. I lost five percent body fat and I lost 20 points of visceral fat literally in five days," he told ET at the time. "Just bone broth and then steamed vegetables after the first three days and then a little bit of protein at night and that was it."