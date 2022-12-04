Mark Wahlberg on If He'd Ever Become Marky Mark Again

Mark Wahlberg isn’t opposed to getting back into some Calvin Kleins and bringing the good vibrations. During Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Father Stu star shared that he is willing to bring back his '90s rap persona, Marky Mark.

“Yes, under the right circumstances,” he tells DeGeneres. “I don’t know about that far," he adds with regard to his infamous stripped-down look, but "for the right circumstances and for the right cause, absolutely.”

It’s been over 30 years since “Good Vibrations” was released, and Wahlberg admits that when it comes to taking the stage and performing his hits, he would definitely need a little practice.

When asked if he remembers the words to all his songs, Wahlberg replies, “Absolutely not. 'Good Vibrations' is easy because I performed it so many times. It's one of those things, even when I’m remembering lines for a movie, I drill them into my head for such a long time.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

He adds, “Give me two days to rehearse. I can just get back into the swing of things. I need to just hear it and feel it.”

And while resurrecting his alter ego seems like a good idea to the 50-year-old movie star, his children -- Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and 12-year-old Grace -- would truly not be impressed.

“They’ve seen videos of me performing and they're mortified,” he quips. “If they see the picture of me in the underwear, oh my god, they'd be so embarrassed.”

No matter how cool he was or thinks he is, Wahlberg says that his teenage son is keeping him humble.

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor/Getty Images

“My son has just recently turned 16,” he says. “And he gets embarrassed by everything I do. Even the stuff that people think is cool in 2022, like movies and stuff. He’s like, ‘Dad, that’s so dumb. Dad, that’s terrible.’”

He adds, "They were into Transformers for a short amount of time. They were dying to see Ted, but my wife wouldn't let them see it. They're not my biggest fans."