Mark Consuelos Leaves a Very NSFW Comment on Wife Kelly Ripa's Post

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are at it again! The couple, who are known for leaving flirty comments on one another's Instagram posts, upped the NSFW nature of their comments on Ripa's Thursday post.

In the shot, the 50-year-old talk show host is wearing a sweatshirt that reads, "More Glitter Less Twitter."

"This is the best costume for the day, because glitter doesn’t rhyme with Instagram 🌈🤩 #dressingroom #greygardens," Ripa captioned the post.

Consuelos didn't take long to weigh in, writing, "Baby ... is that a G or a C.. asking for a friend."

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host found her husband's comment hilarious, writing, "@instasuelos 😂😂😂😂 sweets. Shush."

Earlier this week, Ripa paid tribute to her man, sharing a throwback photo of him in a bright yellow jacket, writing, "#mcm @instasuelos just when i miss you, you pop up in my memories ♥️ thanks for the visuals @esquire and @aekholloway."

