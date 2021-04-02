Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni's 'Law & Order: SVU' Reunion Sets Date for Crossover Event

Stabler and Benson's reunion has a date.

Christopher Meloni's anticipated return as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU has been set for a two-hour crossover event starting Thursday, April 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, NBC announced Thursday, reuniting him with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson after nearly a decade.

Meloni will then launch into his Law & Order: Organized Crime spinoff at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Over the past few months, Meloni and Hargitay have teased fans with on-set photos from their long-awaited SVU reunion. Hargitay teased his return with a screenshot from the first official virtual table read of their episode.

"We have been Zooming our cast readthroughs all season. This one was different," showrunner Warren Leight told ET over email in early January. "In some ways it had the feel of an opening night on Broadway: lots of anticipation, excitement, even nervousness. We had many well-wishers from the network, studio, and Wolf Entertainment join us. The moment Benson and Stabler had their first scene, everything fell into place. I just wish we could have all gone to an opening party when it was over."

Law & Order: Organized Crime follows Stabler as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one. Joining Meloni in the cast are Dylan McDermott and Tamara Taylor.

NBC also announced the return date for the back half of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, which will go on a six-week hiatus following Tuesday's episode. The musical dramedy, which earned Jane Levy her first Golden Globe nomination Wednesday, moves back to Sundays starting March 28.

Below are NBC's latest schedule announcements.

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

7 p.m. – The Voice (R)

9 p.m. – Ellen’s Game of Games (Time period premiere)

10 p.m. – Good Girls (Season 4 premiere)

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

7 p.m. – Ellen’s Game of Games (R)

8 p.m. – Ellen’s Game of Games (Time period premiere)

9 p.m. – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Time period premiere)

10 p.m. – Good Girls

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

8 p.m. – Manifest (Season 3 premiere)

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10 p.m. – Law & Order: Organized Crime (Series premiere)

For more on Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.