Marie Kondo Says She's 'Kind of Given Up' on Always Keeping Home Tidy

This admission from the queen of tidying Marie Kondo will certainly spark joy for fellow parents.

The 38-year-old mom, organizing mogul and Tidying Up Netflix star has admitted she's doing less tidying herself since welcoming her third child in 2021. Despite building an entire brand around neatness, Kondo revealed her own house could use some tidying, too.

“My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life,” she said through an interpreter at a recent event, The Washington Post reported.

While it does not sound like she's forsaken the Marie Kondo method entirely, the author is prioritizing time with her kids over constant KonMari method. "Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she said, per the Post. "I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realize what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home."

Kondo's frank confession has not gone unnoticed by other parents online. "I'm so glad you're one of us, Marie. Thank you," a TikTok user and mom said in a video.

"So, there you go. Spend more time with your family," another mom reacted on TikTok. "Don't worry about your dirty house."