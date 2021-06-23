Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Support Britney Spears as She Speaks at Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears' famous fans and friends have her back. The 39-year-old singer spoke out in a fiery statement at her conservatorship hearing Wednesday, and stars including Mariah Carey, Halseyand Kaitlyn Bristowe took to social media to show their support.

"I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," she said. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes."

"It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done," Spears continued, accusing her father and those involved in her conservatorship of "criminal" behavior. "I want to sue my family to be totally honest with you."

After the singer's statement, her father Jamie's attorney said, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much. "

It was a big day for Spears' fans and friends, who had been sending their support long before she spoke out.

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was one of the first to express his support, posting a photo of himself in a "Free Britney" T-shirt to his Instagram Story. Bristowe, a former Bachelorette, wore a similar shirt in her post.

"#FreeBritney (as long as it’s what she wants)," Bristowe captioned the pic.

Khloe Kardashian also voiced her support, tweeting, "No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better #FreeBritney."

No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better 💜🦄🌈✨💜 #FreeBritney — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 24, 2021

Jameela Jamil referenced Tahani Al-Jamil, her celebrity-obsessed character from The Good Place, as she supported Spears.

"Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today," she wrote. "It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now."

Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani’s good friend, Britney Spears today. It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organizing her life that she is comfortable with now. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 23, 2021

Chrishell Stause tweeted, "You’ve got this."

Trisha Paytas chimed in too, writing, "Britney goes to court today!!!! I have such a good feeling for her. Positive vibes to get her out of that conservatorship."

Britney goes to court today!!!! I have such a good feeling for her. Positive vibes to get her out of that conservatorship — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) June 23, 2021

Afterwards, Mariah Carey took to Twitter to extend her support.

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Halsey said she admired Spears' courage.

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

free. britney. immediately. — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) June 23, 2021

Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy. ❤️#FreeBritney https://t.co/GHQVHoSuMP — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) June 23, 2021

Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney – The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/qyV9oNnLQt — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

A win for one woman is a win for all. A win for one human is a win for all. Let Freedom Ring! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Rgn1NFpiIX — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

Britney having an IUD implanted against her will is beyond terrifying. The trauma and abuse is so triggering and horrific. #FreeBritney A man still has control over this woman’s body. Jamie Spears your reign is ending. — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) June 23, 2021

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears ❤️ — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) June 23, 2021

How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 23, 2021

FUCKING FREE BRITNEY! 🙏🏽 We are all here for you queen! @britneyspears https://t.co/ZpeTsndagV — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) June 23, 2021

Got y’all asses!! ITS OVER #FreeBritney crazy mfs — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2021

