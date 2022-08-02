Maren Morris Shares Why Her and Ryan Hurd's Son Hayes Will Most Likely End Up a Musician (Exclusive)

Maren Morris is a GRAMMY-winning singer. Ryan Hurd's a hitmaker. Between them, they're an indelible force in country music. So, it may come as a surprise to some that they don't want their son to join the family business. But, as Morris admits, some things may be inevitable.

The 32-year-old country singer offered ET's Cassie DiLaura a glimpse of life on the road as she embarks on the Humble Quest Tour, a five-month, 41-show trek that's tailor-made not just for a traveling superstar but also a mom on the go and her 2-year-old son, Hayes.

Morris, who gave birth to Hayes back in March 2020 via emergency C-section following 30 hours of labor, almost always brings Hayes with her on the road, which is why she's retrofitted her ritzy tour bus to fill all of Hayes' needs, from stocking the fridge with his favorite foods and a drawer full of his toys (including a matching mini toy bus!) to a safari-themed bunk that's really a sweet hideaway crib.

Hayes was not with Morris and Hurd when ET spoke with them outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City, but his presence was certainly palpable. And Hayes is totally in with the entire crew. In fact, Morris says Hayes "pretty much knows every crew and band members' name now because he's been out [on the road] so much."

And, yes, Hayes is already attached to the bus!

"The other day my nanny sent me a video of him like sobbing and he was like, 'Bus, bus, bus,'" Morris says, "and he thought he was getting on the bus. I was like, 'Oh gosh, he's a road baby already.'"

With such an upbringing -- and on the backs of two musical powerhouses -- you'd think Morris and Hurd are giddy about raising their baby for life on the road as a budding musician, but they're actually hoping he follows another route. How successful that'll be remains to be seen, and it seems Morris has resigned to the idea Hayes will be anything but a musician.

"Oh, boy. My husband Ryan and I joke, we're like, 'I hope he's an accountant, that he doesn't end up in the music industry,'" she quips. "But he probably will."

But if Hayes must follow in Mom and Dad's footsteps, Morris jokes it may be to her benefit.

"Maybe he can be in the band someday," she says. "Maybe he'll be my drummer or something and I won't have to pay him as much."

With Morris and Hurd, who tied the knot in 2018, both on their own respective tours (Hurd joined her onstage for a duet at Radio City Music Hall), it's worth asking how they balance life on the road and parental duties. Fortunately, Morris is headlining this tour, so, essentially, she's the boss.

"Because I'm headlining this tour, I really got to create the days I wanted to be out, especially with Hayes, we're doing like Thursday, Friday, Saturday shows and then home during the week," she explains. "I feel like that's been a good flow, not just for Hayes, but, like, me and Ryan as, like, people, just needing to see each other."

They bill themselves as weekend warriors, which is not an easy task with a toddler but it certainly helps that Morris has a bus to herself after years of touring with band and crew.

Hurd's tour end Oct. 1 in Ohio while Morris is just settling in for the long haul with tour dates until Dec. 2.