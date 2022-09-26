Maren Morris Says Performing Is Her 'Therapy' (Exclusive)

Maren Morris has been pouring it all into her live shows amid her highly publicized country music feud.

"I'm good," she tells ET's Cassie DiLaura at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday. "Honestly, I've been so kind of in it with my shows that, like, that's really where my focus and heart lies. And I just take stock of what I actually have and not what I don't have."

Morris, 32, found herself in the middle of a firestorm last month after calling out Jason Aldean's wife Brittany for a seemingly transphobic post on Instagram, dubbing her "Insurrection Barbie." A war of words ensued, with famous friends and fans chiming in. Brittany went on to defend her statements on Tucker Carlson Tonight, with the host referring to Maren as a "Lunatic Country Music Person."

The "Make You Say" singer used the moniker on a new line of t-shirts, with proceeds benefitting Trans Line Life, a non-profit organization that offers emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis, and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program, which works with the media to fairly and accurately tell the stories of transgender lives. She has so far raised more than $150,000 for the organizations.

"I've got my tour rolling, I've got my husband, I've got my son. I have an amazing team around me and amazing fans," Morris tells ET. "So I think that like, yeah, it's been good. I just kind of throw myself into tour. That's kind of like where I get my therapy and angst out, and sadness, anger, joy. I get to do it every night."

Speaking alongside her husband, fellow country artist Ryan Hurd, the couple did admit that they are looking forward to a break from touring to enjoy a much-needed vacation.

"We haven't been anywhere honestly, together alone, since like, last April of 2021," Morris says. "So it's like it's gonna be fun."

Michael Tran/Getty Images

Hurd also jumped on stage with his wife during her set at T-Mobile Arena for a duet on Saturday. Fans can re-live the moment -- along with all the A-list performances -- when the CW airs a two-night television special on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Speaking with ET, the "Chasing After You" singer gushes over the opportunity to perform in front of music fans outside the country music space. "Getting a lot of people that may or may not have ever heard my music or seen me live before, it was a blast," he says. "I had a great time."

Meanwhile, the couple's 2-year-old son also had a great time while mom and dad were performing -- but for an entirely different reason.

"He got to go to Disney on Ice today, so [I'm] a little butthurt that I missed that," Morris jokes. "But he got a stuffed animal of Mickey and, I mean, he loves Frozen. So, it looked magical."