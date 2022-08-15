Mandy Moore Shows Baby Bump in Glam Style at 8 Months Pregnant

Mandy Moore is glowing! The This Is Us actress enjoyed a glam night out during her third trimester of pregnancy at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Moore was honored at the ceremony with the Virtuoso Award, presented to her by on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia, for her work as Rebecca Pearson on the hit NBC drama. Taking the stage to accept her award, Moore joked she was "woefully unprepared" to offer remarks.

"I'm eight months pregnant, so there's no cocktail or beta blocker for me tonight, she quipped. "Which is, whew, always scarier."

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

She sweetly thanked many of the series' cast and crew by name, including creator Dan Fogelman for "taking the most massive chance" on casting her and Ventimiglia for being "the ultimate partner" over six seasons. "There is no Rebecca without Jack," she said.

The 38-year-old actress concluded her remarks by addressing her real-life husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who she said was not in attendance because he was off performing a show while caring for their 18-month-old son, Gus.

"Thank you babe for being just the best at everything and holding down the fort at home, and letting me cook this next one," she gushed. "And not being weirded out by the age makeup for six season. He was really such a good sport about that."

Moore looked radiant while in the home stretch of her pregnancy, wearing a floral print cape dress by Rodarte that nearly camouflaged her itty-bitty baby bump. "Never met a cape I didn't love," Moore wrote in a fashion shot on Instagram, "and this @rodarte dress is no exception." Moore kept her accessorizing minimal, wearing only a ring on her finger while slicking her hair back in a braided bun.

The actress recently revealed that she's planning an unmedicated childbirth due to suffering from an autoimmune disorder known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). According to the Mayo Clinic, the disorder can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding, which results from unusually low levels of platelets (the cells that help blood clot).

Moore confirmed that her platelets "are too low for an epidural," while adding that she went through the same experience during her first delivery with son Gus.

"It was awful," the actress recalled the experience. "But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option -- just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."

Moore has kept her health top of mind as she prepares to welcome baby no. 2, another little boy, this year. Earlier this summer, she made the difficult decision to cancel her planned tour dates in support of her new album, In Real Life, which she had scheduled before she knew that she was expecting.

In an interview with ET, Moore admitted that it was a "hard decision" to step back from work, she's welcoming the downtime and embracing her role as a mom.

"I also was like, 'You know what? It's OK to take a little bit of a break.' I just worked really hard for six years and I felt like that train was just constantly going, because even though we'd have little breaks in between seasons you're still like, 'OK, well then, what comes next?' Or, 'What can I do during the downtime?' and just constantly keeping ourselves busy, which is fantastic," she said. "I feel like this is the first time in quite a few years that I’ve really like, 'Whoo, power down a little bit' and just being a mom -- which is the hardest job of all."