Mandy Moore Scheduled a Surgery for Possible Fertility Issues Before Getting Pregnant

Mandy Moore is opening up about her pregnancy journey. The This Is Us star revealed in a new interview with Romper published on Wednesday, that before finding out she was pregnant, she had scheduled a surgery after finding out there was an issue with her uterus and possibly had endometriosis.

"We did ovulation tests, all that stuff," Moore shares. “I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there. It was nice to have a plan and to know, OK, well, this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet."

"I guess I understand why doctors tell you, like, ‘Oh, just try for a year, and then if nothing happens, you can start sort of investigating,'" she explains about taking the steps to figuring out if she had fertility issues. "But I was like, man, I wish I had known before. It would have been a game changer had I had that information."

She found out she was pregnant right before her scheduled procedure, but was cautious of sharing the news with many people.

“Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it," she says. "I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks."

Now, with just weeks away from welcoming her bundle of joy, Moore says everything feels "real now," adding that the "little things" get to her. "I was online buying pacifiers yesterday. … There’s going to be a little human that needs a pacifier.”

She also gushes about her husband, who she says has "been suited to be a father pretty much his whole life."

"He’s been gearing up for this. Like in the morning, it’s funny, I’ll reach for my phone and he’ll reach right for whatever baby book he’s reading," she adds. “Normally, he’d be on the road. We wouldn’t have spent this gestation period together — he would have been touring. And it would have been fine, but having this experience together makes me feel even more solid and even more excited to be a parent with him."

Moore, meanwhile, has been showing off her burgeoning baby bump over the last couple of months on her Instagram.

"Almost there," she captioned one of her most recent shots.

For more on Moore's pregnancy, see below.