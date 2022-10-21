Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!

"Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents)," the actress captioned her post. "Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓."

Moore's big news comes after the actress was surprised in September with a baby shower thrown by some of her best friends. She took to Instagram and revealed why the celebration was extra meaningful.

"Thank goodness for friends who don’t listen to you and insist on throwing a beautiful celebration for baby #2 and completely go above and beyond," Moore wrote, tagging three of her friends. "You ladies are one in a million and I’m still so touched by everything it took to put such a remarkable evening together."

Moore went on to explain that she didn't have "any in person shower or gathering before Gus arrived (because of Covid) so it was especially significant to be surrounded by some of my very favorite folks to toast this next chapter."

The actress welcomed Gus back in February 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Back in June, Moore announced the news of her second pregnancy. Later that month, she made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the tour she was on. Moore opened up about her decision during an interview with ET in July.

"It was just really physically exhausting to the point where I was like, 'I have to draw the line' and really trust my gut and give myself some grace and recognize that I can't do everything," Moore explained. "We did half the tour and it was so much fun. It was just so magical in the sense that you're in a new city every day and [Gus] got to meet new people every day, and it was an incredible life experience that he'll never remember, but we will. I think it was a very pivotal, and will be a very pivotal, part of his young life."

David Livingston/Getty Images

That same month, Moore shared that she will give birth without an epidural for the second time due to an autoimmune disorder known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), telling TODAY Parents that her platelets "are too low for" the back injection that helps with pain during childbirth.

"It was awful," Moore said of the experience giving birth to Gus without an epidural. "But I can do it one more time. I can climb that mountain again. I wish medication was an option -- just the idea of it being on the table is so nice. But we'll just push forth like we did last time."