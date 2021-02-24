Mandy Moore Explains Sweet Meaning Behind Newborn Son August's Name

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith picked the perfect name for their newborn son, August. Days after welcoming their first child together, the This Is Us star shared the sweet meaning behind her baby boy's name.

Moore shared a photo of a gray blanket with her son's name, which featured a pink "A" and white "T."

"It was last August when @taylordawesgoldsmith and I found out we were having a boy (it’s also Taylor’s birth month) and we always loved the name... so it was settled very early on in our book," Moore wrote, explaining how they chose the name. "Then for our anniversary in November, T gifted me with this blanket with the 'A' (for Amanda) made from extra material from my wedding dress and 'T' (for Taylor) from his wedding shirt."

She added that it "felt like a very fitting amalgamation of our whole story. I can’t wait to pass this on to our sweet August one day. 💙💙💙💙."

The 36-year-old actress announced that she had given birth in an Instagram post on Tuesday, as well as shared the first pic of her bundle of joy.

She shared that her "sweet boy" was "punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents."

Moore announced she was pregnant in September. She and the lead singer of the band Dawes have been married since November 2018.

