Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff's Babies Meet and It's Too Cute

August and Mae are besties in the making! Mandy Moore's 2-month-old son and Hilary Duff's 1-month-old daughter had a sweet playdate over the weekend.

Moore shared an adorable shot of the newborns' first meeting, which showed the tots lying on a blanket together. Baby Gus is as calm as can be in the pic, as he looks away from a crying Mae.

"When August met Mae: a love story for the ages," Moore quipped alongside the shot.

Multiple outlets report that Duff reposted the pic writing, "On the look out for a fall and winter friend…," a clever nod to August and Mae's summer and spring names.

Mandy Moore

Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, welcomed baby Mae on March 24. She and Koma also share Banks, 2, while Duff is also mom to Luca, 9, from a previous relationship.

After welcoming her third child, Duff opened up about preparing Luca for Mae's arrival, got real about her breastfeeding struggles, and landed a new acting gig.

Meanwhile, Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, became parents in February when they welcomed August, whom they plan to call Gus.

Moore has since returned to work on This Is Us and expressed excitement about giving birth again.

Watch the video below for more on Moore.