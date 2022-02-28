Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He Was Arrested in Ukraine, Is Trying to Leave

Amid Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine, Maksim Chmerkovskiy is preparing to get out.

The ballroom pro, who was in the country to film as a judge for the Ukrainian version of World of Dance, took to Instagram on Monday with an update for viewers following him on social media amid the crisis. The 42-year-old performer disclosed that he had been arrested in Kyiv, though he didn't share why. "All good -- promise," he assured. "That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned."

However, he noted the arrest was a "reality check" for him, though didn't elaborate as to why he was arrested. Before signing off, he shared that he is trying to make his way out of Ukraine and will head toward the border. Revealing that he is a little nervous, Chmerkovskiy also acknowledged that his options are "better than most people's."

"I think it’s going to be alright," he told viewers before correcting himself. "I know it’s going to be OK."

While he said he will try to keep followers updated along the way, he asked that people not panic if he stops sharing updates. Not long after, Chmerkovskiy posted to his Instagram Story, "I’m really not good right this moment. I see videos of people who’s [sic] legs were torn off minutes ago from the shelling that is going on in Kharkov RIGHT NOW. I won’t post that stuff but I see all of them and it’s extremely disturbing. INNOCENT PEOPLE ARE BEING KILLED!!!! Pray the meeting going on right now will make a difference and CONTINUE TO SCREAM ABOUT THIS F**KING GENOCIDE AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS!!!! It’s working and the entire planet is finally geting [sic] United about something!!!! F**K IT SHOW IT TO THE RUSSIANS."

Later on in the day, he told followers that he had made it onto a train. "We’re heading to Warsaw (hopefully). Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane. AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train," he said. "Long story but all I can say now is that I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack it’s TRAUMATIZING. Currently I’m in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum of 3 people. There’s usually up to 30 people in this particular wagon. We were told we have to fit 135. Walkways are packed. People everywhere. It’s sweaty and claustrophobic."

He continued, "What finally broke me is when I was watching an eight-ish year old boy, hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father. Verbatim: 'if you stay I want to stay too because if they kill you I won’t be able to help.'"

The video message is the latest one he's shared while in Ukraine amid Russia's attack, four days after he fought back tears while first speaking out from Kyiv. He later told fans he was packed and ready to head into his hotel's bomb shelter.

His wife, Peta Murgatroyd, has since asked fans to pray for his safe return home. "Watching him from so far away is breaking me," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "I love you and there are thousands of people rooting for you…I KNOW YOU”RE COING HOME!!!!"