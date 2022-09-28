Maggie Gyllenhaal and 15-Year-Old Daughter Ramona Make Rare Appearance Together at Paris Fashion Week

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, made the ultimate Paris Fashion Week appearance. On Tuesday, the mother-daughter duo attended the Dior spring/summer 2023 show looking chic in the French fashion house's latest collection.

Marking Ramona's first-ever fashion show appearance, the teen rocked Dior's signature gray coat over a plaid-print mini dress that featured a lace hem. She accessorized the ensemble with a monogrammed purse and stylish penny loafers finished with long black socks.

Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Maggie was also outfitted in Dior's resort 2023 collection, wearing an all-black look that featured a see-through lace top and matching skirt. Her outfit was made complete with a thick black leather belt and eye-catching lace-up boots.

Gyllenhaal and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, have been famously private with their relationship and two daughters, Ramona and 10-year-old Gloria. Last year, however, Ramona made her first entrance into the industry, attending the Gotham Awards with her parents last November.

The family attended the event to honor Maggie's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, which also features Peter in a supporting role. The Netflix drama ended up winning Best Feature at the independent film awards show and won four awards out of its five nominations.

ET spoke with Maggie on the carpet ahead of the film's wins, where she talked about directing her husband.

"That was probably the most natural part about it," she said of working with Peter. "I have so much respect for him. I think he's so talented." And when asked how he might rate her as a boss, she replied, "As a boss, I'm a f**king great boss. No, I am. I'm like all about the love train."