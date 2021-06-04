Madonna and Her 6 Children Celebrate Her Dad's 90th Birthday -- See the Family Photo

Madonna's father Silvio's 90th birthday was a family affair.

The pop icon shared a video montage of herself with her dad and her six children celebrating his birthday milestone on Friday. The video, set to The Stranglers' "Golden Brown," shows her children smiling and having a great time with their grandfather at his Ciccone Vineyard & Winery on the Leelanau Peninsula, as well as a photo of all of them posing together.

Madonna, 62, is mother to Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 20, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and 8-year-old twin daughters Stella Ciccone and Estere Ciccone.

"My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had," the singer wrote alongside the post. "He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life.............Again I thank you. 🙏🏼 It was so special to spend your 90th birthday with you and my children in your vineyard. 🍇🎂🍷🎉♥️ #happybirthday #ohfather #thestrangers @cicconevineyard."

On Wednesday, she also wished her "Heavenly Father" a happy birthday by sharing a video of him saying a prayer before she and her team hit the stage.

"Thank you for giving me life........👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻And all other Blessings you’ve bestowed upon me. Happy 90th Birthday! You are the O.G." she wrote.

Meanwhile, Madonna checked off a first when she celebrated her 62nd birthday. The Material Girl got her first tattoo back in December. Madonna trusted tattoo artist East at West Hollywood's Shamrock Social Club with the job.

The final product appeared on Madonna's wrist and featured a sweet tribute to her kids. The ink read simply, "LRDMSE," the first letter of each of her kids' names.

"Inked for The Very First Time," Madonna captioned her post, an apparent nod to her 1984 hit, "Like a Virgin."

For more on Madonna and her kids, see below.