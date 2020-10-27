x
Macy's Friends and Family Sale: Save Extra 30% Off Kids and Baby Coats

Macy's is having a Friends and Family sale you don't want to miss! The department store is offering up to an extra 30% off on select full-price and on-sale styles when you apply the code FRIEND at checkout through Nov. 9. The sale spans across categories including women, men, home, shoes, handbags and kids and baby

In the kids and baby category, you can shop amazing deals on fall and winter coats and jackets in a variety of styles such as puffers, hoodies, fleece and more so your little ones can stay warm (and stylish) in cold weather.

Be sure to check out additional must-shop deals from Amazon, Tory Burch, Adidas and more.

Shop ET Style's top picks of kids and baby outerwear on sale.

