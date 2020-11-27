Macy's Black Friday Jewelry Sale: Take Up to 80% Off

x
Macy&#039;s Black Friday Jewelry Sale: Take Up to 80% Off

Head to the Macy's Black Friday sale to jump on the retailer's jewelry deals and save up to 80% off the regular price.

Items on offer at a deep discount range from fine jewelry to fashion jewelry to engagement rings to styles for men and kids. Whether you're looking for a new pair of studs for yourself or a special necklace for your mom, grab it now before the Macy's Black Friday sale ends on Nov. 28.

You might want to poke around the other sales on the site after you've added your jewelry to cart! Macy's is a one-stop shop for Black Friday deals, with savings on everything from home decor to women's apparel to toys to kitchen essentials.

Also, check out Black Friday sales and other discounts from our go-to retailers -- as well as key details and promo codes. Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presentsgifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away. Early bird shoppers can stock up on budget-friendly items from Amazon’s Early Black Friday event, Sephora, Nordstrom, Etsy, Walmart, Shopbop, Target, Wayfair, Ulta Beauty, Kohl's, Zulily, Nordstrom Rack, Vitamix and other major retailers during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Shop all Macy's Black Friday deals on jewelry, and see our top pics below.

Diamond Square Cluster Diamond Enagement Ring (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold

Diamond Square Cluster Diamond Enagement Ring (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold

An exquisite engagement ring with a cluster of diamonds set in 14k white gold, this stunner is marked down a whopping 83% from its regular price.

REGULARLY $5,905.90

Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet

Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet

Rose Gold-Tone Clear and Blue Crystal Evil Eye Adjustable Bangle Bracelet

Save 25% on this unique bracelet featuring blue and clear crystal accents set in rose gold-tone mixed plated metal.

REGULARLY $99

Mini Square Stud Earrings

Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings

Mini Square Stud Earrings

Colorful small square studs jazzed up with sparkling glitter-covered epoxy jewels. 

REGULARLY $32

Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings

Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings (5/8 ct. t.w.) in Sterling Silver, .63

Lab Created Diamond Small Hoop Earrings

Upgrade your daily sparklers with these small 5/8 carat hoops, or give them as a gift that will get a lot of use.

REGULARLY $1,000

Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Link Statement Bracelet

Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Link Statement Bracelet

Gold-Tone Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Link Statement Bracelet

Several Michael Kors bracelets are marked down for Black Friday, including this cubic zirconia link statement piece.

REGULARLY $295

Gold-Tone Pavé Teddy Bear 36" Pendant Necklace, Created for Macy's

Gold-Tone Pavé Teddy Bear 36

Gold-Tone Pavé Teddy Bear 36" Pendant Necklace, Created for Macy's

A sparkly teddy bear pendant necklace to complete any festive outfit, now under $10 at Macy's.

REGULARLY $29.50

Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set

Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set

Fine Silver Plate Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Necklace and Stud Earring Set

Save 75% on this pretty necklace and earring set, which comes in a velvet gift box.

REGULARLY $60

