Machine Gun Kelly, Tiffany Haddish and Kane Brown Headline NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

There was no shortage of celebrities at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend. After all, Friday featured the Celebrity Game!

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, country star Kane Brown and actress Tiffany Haddish were just some of the many who showed up to take part in the event at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. MGK showed off his baller skills, taking advantage of fastbreak opportunities and showing off his fadeaway shots.

Migos rapper Quavo, no stranger to the celebrity game and noted baller who took home the MVP honors in 2018, also appeared to have a blast. "Whats Poppin" rapper Jack Harlow revealed his pin-point accuracy behind the three-point line and Haddish truly got in the hoops spirit with basketball gear that included knee pads, goggles and sweat bands.

Machine Gun Kelly and country star Kane Brown at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Getty

Jack Harlow. Getty

Tiffany Haddish. Getty

Guy Fieri. Getty

NFL star Myles Garrett. Getty

Fitness influencer Alex Toussaint after winning the MVP. Getty

Some of the other celebrities included Bachelor alum Matt James, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, rapper Anuel AA, WNBA star Dearica Hamby and NFL star Myles Garrett, who provided thunderous dunks and other impressive highlights.

The teams -- comprised of Team Nique against Team Walton -- wore uniforms by Converse that were created by 13- and 18-year-old designers as part of the brand's ongoing efforts to offer greater access to young creatives. The East uniforms were a nod to "the resilience of the cities in the region." It was designed by self-taught artist Abel Teclemariam. The West uniforms "incorporated '90s pop culture, including movies, television and music during that time." It was designed by 13-year-old Nestor Hernandez.

In the end, there had to be a winner, and that was Team Walton, 65-51. Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint took home the MVP honors.