Machine Gun Kelly Dedicates Billboard Awards Performance To 'Unborn Child' with Megan Fox

Did Machine Gun Kelly just share some HUGE news?! The rockstar just took to the Billboard Music Awards stage Sunday and before he sang his hit "Twin Flame" he dedicated the performance to not only his wife, Megan Fox, but their "unborn child."

Though the Mainstream Sellout artist didn't explicitly say that Fox is pregnant ... fans are already buzzing at the possibility of a new baby.

Alluding to the fact that he and Fox may have already, secretly tied the knot, MGK said, “I wrote this song for my wife.” Then, partway through his performance, Kelly stopped to dedicate the song to “my unborn child.”

Adding to the family, Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter, 12-year-old Casie Colson Baker, and Megan Fox has three children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9.

Before the Billboard Awards, MGK and Fox caught up with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet and gushed about Kelly's hit "Twin Flame" and the special meaning behind the song.

"I wrote this song two years ago exactly today," Kelly recalled. "I played it for her, it's all a trip, it's like it's all meant to be." "Yeah there's like super special secret meaning to the song as well," Fox shared. "So I'm sure I will be [emotional], but I can't cry and f**k up this eyeliner."