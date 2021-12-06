Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Chain Their Nails Together at Event

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are attached at the hip these days ...or rather, the nails! The bold couple showed off a very unique accessory over the weekend at the launch of the 31-year-old musician's UN/DN LAQR nail polish collection.

The pair attended the event in matching all-black looks with Fox in a black blazer mini-dress, and Kelly in a shiny black suit. The 35-year-old actress wore a body chain across her chest, while her boyfriend rocked a silver chin pendant. But naturally, it was their nails that caught everyone's eye.

The two sported matching pink pinkie nails that included a thin silver chain connecting them. They posed together with the chic link and they also unclasped it so Kelly could mingle at the event without Fox having to always be by his side.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR

Fox posted several photos of their glam looks on Instagram, writing, "Hot topic couture."

Other stars in attendance at the event included Avril Lavigne, Lil Huddy, and Charli D'Amelio.

Kelly and Fox have been spending lots of time together. Last month, a source told ET that the "Bloody Valentine" singer is preparing to propose to the Jennifer's Body star.

"They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other," the source said. "They are ready to take this next step in their relationship."