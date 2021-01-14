Macaulay Culkin Endorses Cutting Donald Trump From 'Home Alone 2'

Kevin McCallister is not a supporter of President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, actor Macaulay Culkin weighed in on one fan's call to remove President Trump from his brief scene in the 1992 sequel film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

After one fan tweeted, "Petition to digitally replace trump in 'home alone 2' with 40-year-old macaulay culkin," Culkin replied, "Sold."

Another fan took it a step further and edited Trump out of the film entirely, showing a young Culkin walking through the Plaza Hotel and turning to ask what appears to be no one, "Excuse me, where is the lobby?"

The clip then cuts to silence where Trump's single line used to be. Culkin replied to the post, simply writing, "Bravo."

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

The film's director, Christopher Columbus, previously revealed that Trump's cameo in the film was at his own request as a requirement of filming at the Plaza.

"We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'" Columbus told Insider this past November. "So we agreed to put him in the movie."

On Wednesday, President Trump was impeached for a second time in his four-year term by the House of Representatives as a result of inciting violence at the Capitol last week when a mob of his followers broke into the Capitol. The incident resulted in five deaths including that of a Capitol police officer.