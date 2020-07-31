Lupita Nyong'o Celebrates Her Brother Getting Married With Sweet Post

Lupita Nyong'o is one happy -- and emotional -- sister. The Oscar winner's younger brother, Peter "Junior" Nyong'o, tied the knot this week, and she shared the "moment of joy" with her followers on Instagram on Thursday.

Lupita wasn't able to attend the ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine. She did, however, share stunning photos from the nuptials, as well as a shot of her laptop while she watched the event.

"Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family's life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother @juniornyongo made his declaration of love to his new bride @wanjawohoro this week," the Us star captioned her post, adding that she couldn't believe she wasn't physically present. "But thank God for technology! Welcome to the family, Wanja!"

Junior also posted the same photos to his Instagram, writing to his new wife, "I will walk for miles to water your roots every single day until you are too tall and impossible for anyone to ignore. My strong steadfast Acacia. Ineffable in stature and beauty. The shade of your branches will always be my refuge."

The married man was congratulated by Lupita's former Star Wars co-star John Boyega, actress Chantel Riley and hairstylist Vernon François, among others.

This week, Lupita also celebrated another major milestone. The 37-year-old actress was nominated for her first Emmy Award in the Outstanding Narrator category for her work on Serengeti. After the nominations were announced, she took to social media to share how happy she was.

"Weeeeeeee, I am an Emmy nomineeeeeee. For the narration of #Serengeti!!" she wrote. "My fellow nominees in the Outstanding Narrator category, @Im.AngelaBassett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, @KareemAbdulJabbar_33 and David Attenborough, are incredible company to keep. Sending my gratitude to the whole team at @Discovery. #Emmys 🐯🐘🐵🐆🦒."