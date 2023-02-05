Luke Combs Says He 'Freaked Out' When He Recently Met Shania Twain (Exclusive)

Luke Combs is just like everyone else -- meeting Shania Twain is a mind-blowing experience.

The 32-year-old country star opened up about it when he spoke to ET's Kevin Frazier on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. The "Beautiful Crazy" singer told ET he recently met Twain, who will be presenting at the awards show.

"Yeah, that’ll be pretty sweet," Combs said. "I got to meet her a few weeks ago at a show and totally freaked out."

Combs, who is up for Best Country Album for Growin' Up, said it's surreal that he's in Los Angeles for the GRAMMYs and not to watch his favorite sport, NASCAR, which is taking place Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"If you’d ask me 10 years ago if I’d be in L.A. for the GRAMMYs or a NASCAR race, I would have said NASCAR race," he quipped.

The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer and his wife, Nicole, welcomed a baby boy back in June. He opened up about fatherhood, and it's easy to see why he's beaming with pride.

Getty

"He’s seven months right now. We were just FaceTiming with him before the ride and he was recognizing his mom and dad," said the six-time GRAMMY nominee.

"It's the best," said Nicole about motherhood.

But, she does have one tiny complaint.

"They grow up way too fast!" she said.

The couple revealed the kiddo has already hit the road with Combs. And, as he gets older, the trips will only increase.

"He’s been out once and probably once he grows older," Combs said. "It’s as hard the first time. Just because routine is so important right now."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.