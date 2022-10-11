Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)

Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett.
Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which he was tapped to co-host alongside Payton Manning -- at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and Bryan addressed his American Idol co-judge's foray into country.
"You know, my feelings were hurt," Bryan joked. "You know, Katy, I told her today, you know, she just chose a younger version [of me]."
Perry and Thomas Rhett released their collaboration, "Where We Started," last month, and Bryan said he understands why she didn't collaborate with him first.
"You know, I get it, I get it. She's staying in her age bracket," Bryan quipped.
In April, Thomas Rhett dished to ET about the collaboration and how it came to be. "
"I had no part in that. My record label called her and said, ‘Would you want to do a collab with Thomas Rhett?’ and I thought they were crazy," the 32-year-old singer told ET’s Rachel Smith backstage during the CMT Music Awards. "I was like, 'She has no idea who I am.' They sent it to her, and she loved the song."
The 2022 CMA Awards airs live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu.
