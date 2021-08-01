Lucy Lawless Claps Back at Kevin Sorbo Over Capitol Riot Tweets

Lucy Lawless is speaking out against her former co-star.

Following the violent riots by supporters of President Donald Trump at the Capitol building, Kevin Sorbo, best known for his titular role on the '90s series Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, took to Twitter to peddle a conspiracy theory that the left-wing movement Antifa, not the MAGA faithful, was responsible for the attack. There is no evidence to back up that claim.

Sorbo retweeted a photo of some of the rioters alongside which another user wrote, "Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters." The post is flagged as having "manipulated media" by Twitter.

"They don't look like patriots to me..." Sorbo wrote in response, echoing a tweet he published on Wednesday.

"To all the people who actually believe that it was Trump supporters who started the riot today: Where was antifa and BLM to counter? They show up to every single event, so why not this one?" he wrote at the time.

Lawless responded to her former Xena: Warrior Princess co-star for his "patriots" statement.

"No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors," Lawless wrote. "They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #KeepingYourFilthyHandsClean #Enabler"

