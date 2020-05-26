'Love, Victor': Watch the Trailer for Hulu's 'Love, Simon' Series

We have a feeling you're going to fall hard for Victor.

Hulu has unveiled the trailer its Love, Simon TV series, Love, Victor, which follows the titular teen (played by Michael Cimino) as he navigates friends and family, first crushes and coming out.

Like its big-screen counterpart, Love, Victor is set at Creekwood High School and will see Victor reach out to Simon (Nick Robinson) for help navigating his journey of self-discovery.

"Dear Simon, you don't know me, but my family just moved to Atlanta," Victor narrates an email to Simon in the trailer. "I was excited to start over. I thought I'd finally get a chance to be myself -- or at least figure out who that even is."

Hulu previously released a first look clip, in which Victor interviews for a barista job with the coffee shop's assistant manager -- who happens to be his floppy-haired classmate and crush, Benji (George Sear). Cue romantic comedy-worthy slo-mo and a cringey milk-frothing incident. Watch now:

Love, Victor was originally set for Disney+, before making the jump to Hulu when it was apparently not deemed "family-friendly" enough for the streamer. Hilary Duff took to Instagram to say the concern "sounds familiar," having experienced production woes of her own on Disney+'s Lizzie McGuire revival.

While that remake is still pending, Love, Victor will begin streaming on Hulu on June 19.

Hulu