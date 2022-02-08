'Love, Victor' to End With Season 3 on Hulu

It's time to say goodbye to Victor.

Hulu's Love, Victor will end after the upcoming third season, the streaming service announced Tuesday. The series' final chapter, which consists of eight episodes, will premiere all at once on Wednesday, June 15.

In season 3, Victor (Michael Cimino) goes on a journey of self-discovery -- not only deciding who he wants to be with, but who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri round out the ensemble cast.

The end of the sophomore season found Victor at a crossroads as he was faced with a choice: picturing who he wanted to be with at prom -- his on-again, off-again boyfriend, Benji (George Sear), or Rahim (Anthony Keyvan). He makes a choice at the end of the season, appearing in front of someone's door, but whose door it is remains the big mystery.

"I know who I think is on the other side of the door, but I think it's a season 3 question. There is such tremendous chemistry between Victor and Benji and I think fans are also going to really fall in love with Anthony Keyvan as Rahim. And I am definitely curious to see what people think," executive producer Brian Tannen told ET last June.

"I'm very torn. Part of me is like, 'Oh, I hope it's Rahim.' Because it will be fun to explore a new love story for Victor, and exploring a love story with a man that's Muslim. But by the same token, Benji and Victor -- it's so iconic. It's so hard to choose! I'm very torn, to be honest," Cimino admitted.

"I want all these characters to be happy, ultimately," Sear said. "And it would be nice to see Victor and Benji continue this loving relationship they're in and get past their differences. I really want to see that. I'm rooting for them. But if there's some interesting stories with Victor and Rahim, too, then I might have to put my biases aside and let that happen."

"I hope Benji's on the other side of the door, to be honest. I do. Because I feel like Benji is owed a little bit of an explanation. I feel a little bit bad for Benji, because at the end of the day, Rahim didn't mean to get in between the two of them," Keyvan explained. "He really wants what's best for Victor and if that is being with Rahim, then I hope that that's what happens."

