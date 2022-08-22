'Love Island' UK Host Laura Whitmore Quits Show: Here's Why

Laura Whitmore is leaving Love Island. On Monday, the TV presenter announced that she would not be returning to the U.K. version of the reality competition series following her three-season run.

“Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island. There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects,” Whitmore wrote next to a still image of her from the show. “I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands.”

The Irish television host shared that her time on the show was meant to be brief, following the death of the original host, Caroline Flack. Whitmore shared that she hoped that she made the late host proud.

“I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series,” she said. “I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️.”

Whitmore’s announcement was met with support from fellow U.K. television personalities. “She really would be proud! You done incredibly 🤍, “Faye Winter wrote.

“You did wonderful mate!! You'll be missed 🥹♥️,” Vicky Pattison added.

Whitmore, 37, stepped in as host for the reality dating show in 2020, following the arrest of Caroline Flack -- and two months before her untimely death by suicide. Whitmore ended up staying on as host for three complete seasons.

In recent seasons, Whitmore has taken on less of a role, stepping in full time for the Aftersun after-show. Love Island UK will continue with two new shows in 2023 -- a winter show in South Africa and a summer show in Mallorca. Whitmore, who is the host of Celebrity Juice and an author, is set to make her West End debut in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

ITV released a statement supporting Whitmore’s decision to quit. “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show,” the statement read, according to Variety. “We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the program but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

Whitmore's replacement has yet to be announced.