'Love Island' Gets Two-Season Order at Peacock, Not Returning to CBS

Love Island is coming to Peacock.

A new U.S. version of the popular dating competition series has been greenlit for two seasons at the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, it was announced Wednesday. Peacock will also be the streaming home for more than 80 episodes of the international format.

The announcement comes after CBS, which had its own U.S. iteration for three seasons, will not be airing a fourth season of Love Island. ITV, which produces and owns the Love Island format, and the network parted ways after CBS expressed plans to tweak the format for an upcoming installment.

The first season of Peacock's Love Island will be set and filmed in California, with an eye for a summer premiere. Multiple episodes will air weekly in real time.

The cast, episode schedule and location details will be announced at a later date.

Love Island follows a group of singles as they search for love while living together in a villa. With the upcoming version being streaming only, the new series "will be hotter than ever" as the Islanders couple up in a new villa and compete in "naughtier games and steamier challenges, with shocking twists and turns along the way." Temptations rise and the Islanders must decide if they want to remain with their current partner or “recouple” with someone new. Throughout the season, those who aren't coupled up will be at risk of leaving the villa.

Like the previous iterations of Love Island, viewers at home can weigh in on who stays and who goes home.

“As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“Love Island is a highly addictive dating format that is primed for a streaming service like Peacock where we can push boundaries and bring viewers steamy and dramatic twists," said Jenny Groom, Executive VP of Entertainment and Unscripted Content. "The series took pop culture by storm after the U.K. format found fans across the world, and we are thrilled to be able to bring an all-new version to Peacock this summer anchoring our unscripted slate.”

“This really is an unprecedented deal for an unscripted brand,” added ITV America CEO David George. “Peacock and NBCU are the perfect home for Love Island because of their strategy to grow the show, utilizing the greater NBCU television portfolio and other platforms to help propel the series. That dedication, coupled with a two- season commitment on Peacock, sealed the deal. We’re incredibly excited to elevate the show through a bold new collaboration.”

