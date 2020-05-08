'Love Island' Gets New Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Promo!

Love Island season 2 will be here before we know it! CBS has set a new premiere date for the second season of its version of the international dating show -- Aug. 24.

Season 2 will kick off with a two-hour premiere and a brand new cast of Islanders, who will be announced at a later date. The season will be filmed in Las Vegas, sequestered in a "bubble" at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel The Cromwell. Arielle Vandenberg will return as host, and Matthew Hoffman will return as narrator.

The new season was initially supposed to debut May 21 but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the health and safety of everyone involved in Love Island is the highest priority, ITV will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19," CBS said in a statement on Wednesday. "All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined 'bubbles' where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation. They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms."

"Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing," the statement continued. "Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols."

Watch the first promo for season 2 below.

The first season of Love Island aired last summer, crowning Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber as its inaugural winners. While the two called it quits last December, they had nothing but love for the show when ET spoke with them two months after the series finale.

Weber also shared a couple pieces of advice for any possible contestants who might be competing for love on future seasons of the reality series.

"The best advice I can give is just make sure that you are 100% authentically yourself," she explained. "Don't go in there trying to be somebody you're not. Make sure you really bring the energy."

Season 2 of Love Island premieres Monday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Episodes will air nightly at 9 p.m. ET/PT, including a two-hour episode each Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/PT, featuring the best moments of the week, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage. The season will be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

CBS' Big Brother is also gearing up to film amid the pandemic. See what Julie Chen told ET about the precautions the show is taking in the video below.