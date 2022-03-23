'Love Is Blind' Star Shake Chatterjee Says His Ex Deepti Vempati Is Playing the Victim

Despite not having a successful romance on Love Is Blind with his ex-fiancée, Deepti Vempati, Shake Chatterjee is moving forward in the relationship department.

The 33-year-old veterinarian recently revealed he's in a relationship with a woman named Emily. In a new interview for The Domenick Nati Show, Shake said he's open to considering marriage with his girlfriend.

"We talked about it, yeah. I'm not going to be spending my time with somebody who I'm not ready to commit to big time now," Shake said. "I'm not going to make it official with someone I'm not ready to be serious with."

Though he was criticized for his time on the show and his seemingly superficial take on dating, Shake claimed he was serious about wanting to find a long-term partner.

"I went on that show ready to get married. I wanted to get married," he insisted. "And it didn't work out. That's fine, but I'm at a point in my life where that's what I want. I want a forever partner."

As for his current relationship with Emily, Shake said, "This the happiest I've ever been. I'm totally in love." That being said, he added that he doesn't intend to get married this year.

"I don't know about that. I think that's a pretty aggressive move," he said of a 2022 wedding.

In the season 2 finale of Love Is Blind, Shake said yes to Deepti before she turned him down at the altar. Shake objects to how Deepti has been portraying their breakup publicly ever since.

"She's playing up this victim thing hard when we had so much fun, and I took such good care of her," he said.

During the interview, Shake declined the offer to rate Emily's looks versus Deepti's, but did agree that he "absolutely" found his current girlfriend "a lot more attractive" than his ex. He also shared that he and Deepti never had sex together.

"There are many opportunities where we could have, but I felt in my heart of hearts that I didn't want my body to make a promise to her body," he said, claiming sex means more to women than men. "I didn't feel it was right of me to do that when I was having a tough time committing to the relationship."

Netflix

He also claimed the rest of the cast was being fake, specifically calling out Deepti's rumored new man, Kyle Abrams, who confessed his love for Deepti during the reunion special.

"I was literally watching the Super Bowl with him and Deepti and Shayne [Jansen] one week before that, so now that the cameras are on you're going to say that? Why didn't you tell me the 50 times we hung out before?" Shake said. "That was saved on purpose to be a dramatic moment, kind of at my expense."

Saying he "lost a lot of respect" for Kyle, he also claimed that Kyle auditioned for multiple reality shows and took acting lessons in preparation.

Since the reunion wrapped, Kyle and Deepti have been spending lots of time together.

Netflix

"My number two person from the pods was Kyle and I've really gravitated towards him," Deepti told ET after the reunion aired. "He's, like, really my best friend and no matter if that resonates into a relationship or not, I just know that he has my back and I have his."

A source previously told ET that, "Kyle and Deepti have bonded and become very close friends."