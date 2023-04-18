'Love Is Blind' Star Paul Peden Says Vanessa Lachey Apologized After 'Personal Bias' at Reunion

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched season 4 of Love Is Blind and the reunion special, proceed with caution.

"Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading," the reality star tagged Lachey on his Instagram Story, showing a bouquet of flowers perched in front of a window overlooking the Hollywood Tower.

Instagram

After an almost two-hour delay, Love Is Blind fans were finally treated to a drama-filled reunion special late Sunday night. In a particularly tense moment, Peden was confronted about his post-wedding comments about his ex, Micah Lussier, in which he said that he couldn't picture her as a mother.

Micah called the comments the "worst thing" he could say about her, claiming she wasn't aware of them until the finale aired on Friday. Lachey repeatedly pressed Paul for his reason for seemingly not sharing his concerns with Micah before or after their wedding.

"I was like, 'F**k man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me," Paul told ET in the aftermath of the taping. "I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did."

Paul added that he felt he "owned as much as I could" of his responsibility in the exchange, and "took responsibility for the full capacity in which I think I was obligated to."

Paul admitted that during the technical delays from Netflix, he drank three cups of coffee and quipped, "I was definitely sweating," when talk turned to his split from Micah.

"I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no," he shared of his altar moment. "It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn't able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that's just a fraction of the story."

Love Is Blind season 4 and the reunion special are currently streaming on Netflix.