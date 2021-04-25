'Love Is Blind' Star Mark Cuevas Welcomes First Child With Fiancée Aubrey Rainey

Love Is Blind star Mark Cuevas is a dad!

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he and his fiancée, Aubrey Rainey, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

"Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas 👶🏻 🍼," Cuevas captioned a sweet portrait of himself, Aubrey, and their newborn son. "Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile! Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad 💙."

In addition to the first portrait, which was initially posted by People, Cuevas also shared some first photos of his son on his Instagram Stories.

"Little man's first bath," he captioned one photo.

He also shared a close-up of baby Ace's face, writing, "@aceanthonycuevas Been chillin for nine months, what's poppin?"

Mark Cuevas/Instagram Stories

Mark Cuevas/Instagram Stories

Cuevas first announced the exciting news that they were expecting back in October. At the time, he shared a series of pics of him and his then-girlfriend locking lips and holding a sonogram up to the camera. "Baby Cuevas 4.29.21," Cuevas captioned it.

"Blessed beyond measure and cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin," Rainey added in her own post.

One month later, the pair took to social media again with the happy news about their engagement. Cuevas posted a photo of himself down on one knee, asking Rainey to be his wife.

"Forever sounds good baby🌹 💍," he gushed.

Rainey also posted a handful of pics of her and her beau kissing, writing, "I never figured out the true meaning of happiness until you ❤️ I couldn’t feel more grateful and excited to spend the rest of forever with you! 💍."

Congrats to the new parents!

