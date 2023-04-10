'Love Is Blind' Star Jackie Sets the Record Straight on Her Romantic Timelines With Josh and Marshall

Love Is Blind contestant Jackie Bonds is setting the record straight amid criticism surrounding her behavior in the most recent drop of season 4 episodes. In the new episodes, viewers see Jackie and Marshall Glaze's rocky relationship struggle after he walks out amid their fight when Jackie tells her fiancé to "boss up."

Eventually they break things off, and Jackie is seen meeting up with her ex from the pods, Josh Demas, who confesses his love for her and asks her to give love a shot with him. The coffee shop meeting between Jackie and Josh is featured on the show with the timeline implying that Jackie went to meet Josh instead of attending her wedding dress fitting.

Marshall is seemingly shocked to hear that Jackie did not show up at her bridal fitting, and is shown confronting his fiancée to ask about their relationship and Josh. When Jackie tells him it's over, he requests the engagement ring back, which Jackie refuses.

But over the weekend, Jackie took to social media to "speak the truth."

"Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop. I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" the 27-year-old reality star wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate Marshall and I were broken up before JoSh and I had our coffee shop date. As for the ring, Marshall did not pay for the ring Love Is Blind paid for all the rings."

Marshall responded to one fan on TikTok who asked why he was "pressed" to get the ring back when he didn't pay for it. Using a voiceover response, Marshall jokingly mouthed, "I'm leaving here with something. I'm from around the way. I'm leaving with something."

Jackie is not featured for the remainder of the season following her split from Marshall, but is expected to appear during the show's live reunion special on Sunday, April 16.

ET spoke with Jackie last month prior to the show's premiere where she opened up about first meeting Josh face-to-face at co-star Chelsea Griffin's drama-filled birthday party.

"Hearing his voice at the birthday party was such a trigger. I'm instantly having a That's So Raven moment where I'm having a flashback," Jackie told ET. "Obviously the birthday party didn't pan out well. Then there was a time where he had texted me in the morning, I was at work. He apologized and he was like, 'Look, let's do an off-camera conversation.'"

Jackie previously told ET that after their off-camera conversation, they met in person, but once again noted that it was not the day of the wedding dress fitting.

Fans have since spotted Jackie and Josh out together at a Seattle Mariners game, with fans now speculating that the two are still together.

The season finale of Love Is Blind drops Friday, April 14, and the live reunion special will stream Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.