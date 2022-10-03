'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Clarifies Comments About Divorce: 'I Made an Unintentional Mistake'

Danielle Ruhl is owning up to her mistakes. The Love Is Blind star took to her Instagram Stories early Monday morning to set the record straight after a since-deleted video of her talking about her divorce from co-star Nick Thompson made headlines.

"I'm seeing my last Story in the media," Danielle wrote. "A lot of the headlines are extreme and blown out of proportion. I was trying to get the point across that I shouldn't have been reactive or made assumptions. I clearly am communicating wrong bc I don't want anyone to hate or think the other party is responsible."

Danielle asked her followers to be kind to Nick, adding, "I made an unintentional mistake that did more harm than good."

Danielle Ruhl/Instagram Stories

Danielle and Nick tied the knot in season 2 of the Netflix dating series. They were also together for the recent special After the Altar. But in August Danielle filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.

Over the weekend, Danielle posted an emotional video talking about the end of her marriage. The video has since been deleted.

"I know a lot of people are wondering why we ended our relationship," she said in the video. "It really did come to just personality compatibility differences."

She said that though no one cheated, that "made it even harder" noting that she was living "in this state of denial."

"You can still love each other and try your best to move on," she said, adding, "We were very amicable and civil at first, and that's why people were kind of confused with some of the back-and-forth that happened, but going through the divorce process added even more stress, and it's tough on both of us, I'm sure."

She added that some of the negative backlash to her portrayal on the show upset her, with some trolls calling her "crazy" and saying she shouldn't have been in her marriage.

"That's what made me really upset because he didn't really respond when I said, 'Hey, this is happening,'" Danielle said of her ex. "And again, that's not on him. I shouldn't care. This is not a 'I-hate-Nick' thing. Like, again, I care for him. I'm just trying to explain why things went south."

She called the decision to end the marriage "mutual" and added that they "tried really hard" to make things work.

In September, Nick released a statement in the aftermath of the split, saying, "I'm working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression... I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had. I'm optimistic for the future."