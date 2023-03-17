'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Shares Why She Doesn't Wear Her Engagement Ring From Husband Matt

Love Is Blind stars Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton are doing marriage their own way. On Thursday, Colleen took to her Instagram Stories to answer some fan questions.

When one asked about her rings, Colleen posted a pic of herself holding up her ring finger with a thin silver band, writing, "I always wear my band but I'm waiting to see him get down on one knee with my own two eyes."

On season 3 of Love Is Blind, Matt proposed while the pair was in the pods and unable to see one another. They went on to say, 'Yes,' to one another at the altar in the show's finale.

They raised some eyebrows during the reunion episode and subsequent After the Altar special when they revealed that they still don't live together despite being married for more than a year.

Colleen shared that her original engagement ring from Matt is a two to three carat solitaire oval diamond with a simple band. She noted that the ring does not fit and that the diamond "popped off" the day after the received it.

When another fan asked if the ring from the show wasn't good, Colleen replied, "There could be... improvements."

The couple has been upfront about their romance since tying the knot on Love Is Blind.

In November 2022, Colleen explained that while leases did factor into their decision not to live together, they were also keen to take their romance off the fast track after the show wrapped.

"It was due to the fact that we wanted to slow things down," she said of their decision not to live together. "I mentioned at the reunion that we got married in a weird way so we're doing marriage in a weird way. It's very hard to explain, but it works for us right now. We really just wanted to not mess this up and jump right into shared spaces, just slow it down a little bit. We can't wait to move in around May of next year, hopefully buy a house, so we'll see."

Colleen also spoke out in defense of her relationship after some viewers expressed concerns about her frightening-looking appearance during the reunion special.

"Thank you to this man for holding me up when I was not my best. Thank you for being my boulder as you promised to me in our vows," she wrote on Instagram at the time, before going on to explain her behavior during the show's reunion episode. "During the reunion, I was not OK given the negative commentary I had experienced. I’ll be honest in saying I let the internet tear me down and take the light away from me."

Colleen went on to praise Matt, saying he wouldn't let that happen to her.

"He has done everything possible to put a smile back on my face and bring me back," she continued. "I held onto him for support. He reassured me that I was going to be OK. Watching it all back and filming the reunion only brought us closer than we ever thought we could get. I can’t thank him enough for being there for me."

Season 3 of Love Is Blind and the After the Altar special are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 4 premieres on March 24.