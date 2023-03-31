'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Are Jackie and Marshall Still Together?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first eight episodes of Love Is Blind season 4, proceed with caution.

Netflix loves a good cliffhanger, and the latest episode drop of Love Is Blind season 4 ended with one surrounding 27-year-old dental assistant Jackie Bonds and her fiancé, 27-year-old marketing manager, Marshall Glaze.

This pair seemed to hit it off right away, with Marshall fighting for Jackie in the pods over Josh. Marshall won out and the two flew off to Mexico. But Jackie was hit with some overwhelming emotions, worried about life back home once they were done with their romantic getaway.

After the first episodes dropped, Jackie explained her Mexico breakdown, sharing that her father was fighting stage 2 head and neck cancer at the time and had a feeding tube in his stomach and the back of his tongue removed.

"I come home every weekend to make sure I pay his bills, clean the house, and make sure my father and mother are good. I felt guilty being happy and enjoying my time in Mexico because my family deserves time away," Jackie shared on Instagram earlier this week. "My 'mental breakdown' in Mexico was all the emotions of being head of the house, having my family depending on me and having the weight of my emotions and feelings all colliding at once. I will always take care of my father, cancer will never take him from me."

Though things seemed to be going well for the couple after Marshall made his fiancée a romantic breakfast, their love story quickly went south due to some tense off-camera moments.

Jackie breaks down in tears ahead of meeting Marshall's family, seemingly stressed and not in the mood to impress. Then later it is revealed that Marshall left the apartment they shared after a fight they had.

Jackie calls Marshall out for leaving and notes that they "don't have sex." Marshall claims that Jackie accused him of not being "man enough" for her. The pair are on shaky ground as they show up to Chelsea's birthday party separately to the shock of their co-stars.

Enter: Josh -- Jackie's other love connection from the pods, who makes his return at the party and quickly makes a play for Jackie.

"If you don't feel like heart-to-heart you're really going to marry somebody, pick me," Josh tells Jackie.

The episode cuts out as Josh asks her, "Are you going to marry him?"

In the footage for the upcoming episodes, Josh and Jackie are seen out having another meeting in which Josh declares, "Losing you is my biggest regret. I do love you. I wanna be together."

In another scene, Marshall says to a frustrated-looking Jackie, "I need answers. Josh, whatever that is. I need to know."

Jackie hugs her upset-looking fiancé, saying, "Just love me."

So will these two make it to the altar? That remains to be seen. There is no footage of Jackie in a wedding dress or at the altar shown in the teaser clips, though there is a brief shot of Marshall smiling in a suit at what appears to be a wedding.

As for social media, neither Jackie nor Marshall are following one another online, but oddly, Marshall is following Josh. In fact, he commented with multiple flame emojis on Josh's announcement that he had been cast on the show. Perhaps there's a bromance that's flourishing instead?

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Friday, April 7 on Netflix.