'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Trailer: One Man Suggests a Fiancée Swap (Exclusive)

You won't want to close your eyes as the drama unfolds in season 3 of Netflix's reality dating series, Love Is Blind! The show is back with a whole new cast of singles, looking... or rather, listening, for love in the pods.
ET exclusively has the first full trailer for season 3, which was filmed in Dallas, Texas, back in 2021. In it, we see some of the 30 hopefuls searching for their soulmates without ever seeing them.
"That's been one of the hardest things, dating as an adult," 27-year-old Cole says. "Am I really going to meet my wife in a grocery store?"
Cole is later see in the pods asking, "How are you here? How did I meet you in here?"
Of course, we see several men get down on one knee to blindly ask their future partners to marry them and a few tearful acceptances.
It seems that Cole might be a main part of the drama in season 3, as we see him telling fellow contestant Matt, 28, "We should just swap fiancées."
Another man is heard giving a voiceover saying he's having feelings for multiple women, and we see several stunning brides at the altar looking very uncertain. The back of one bride is seen being led out of the church with a female friend.
Netflix has released the list and images of the contestants, ranging in age from 26 to 36.
Alexa, 27, Insurance Agency Owner
Amanda, 31, Stylist
Andrew, 30, Director of Operations
Anthony, 33, Attorney
Ashley, 29, Chiropractor
Bartise, 27, Senior Analyst
Brannigan, 35, Critical Care Nurse
Brennon, 32, Water Treatment Engineer
Charita, 35, Makeup Artist
Chelsey, 27, Customer Success
Cole, 27, Realtor
Colleen, 26, Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist
Dakota, 29, Aerospace Engineer
Dale, 32, Cybersecurity Student
DaVonté, 29, Fitness Development Coach
Jess, 30, Senior Event Producer
Julian, 34, Managing Director of Operations
Kalekia, 31, ICU Nurse Practitioner
Kimberlee "Kim," 30, Teacher & Coach
Loren, 36, Medical Device Rep
Matt, 28, Private Charter Sales Executive
Nancy, 32, Real Estate Investor
Raven, 29, Pilates Instructor
Nash, 34, Realtor
Sikiru "SK," 34, Data Engineer
Simmer, 27, Director of Marketing Technology
Tony, 34, Medical Device Sales
Valerie, 35, Dermatologist
Zach, 29, Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager
Zanab, 32, Realtor
Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.
