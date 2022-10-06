'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Trailer: One Man Suggests a Fiancée Swap (Exclusive)

You won't want to close your eyes as the drama unfolds in season 3 of Netflix's reality dating series, Love Is Blind! The show is back with a whole new cast of singles, looking... or rather, listening, for love in the pods.

ET exclusively has the first full trailer for season 3, which was filmed in Dallas, Texas, back in 2021. In it, we see some of the 30 hopefuls searching for their soulmates without ever seeing them.

"That's been one of the hardest things, dating as an adult," 27-year-old Cole says. "Am I really going to meet my wife in a grocery store?"

Cole is later see in the pods asking, "How are you here? How did I meet you in here?"

Of course, we see several men get down on one knee to blindly ask their future partners to marry them and a few tearful acceptances.

It seems that Cole might be a main part of the drama in season 3, as we see him telling fellow contestant Matt, 28, "We should just swap fiancées."

Another man is heard giving a voiceover saying he's having feelings for multiple women, and we see several stunning brides at the altar looking very uncertain. The back of one bride is seen being led out of the church with a female friend.

Netflix has released the list and images of the contestants, ranging in age from 26 to 36.

Alexa, 27, Insurance Agency Owner

Amanda, 31, Stylist

Andrew, 30, Director of Operations

Anthony, 33, Attorney

Ashley, 29, Chiropractor

Bartise, 27, Senior Analyst

Brannigan, 35, Critical Care Nurse

Brennon, 32, Water Treatment Engineer

Charita, 35, Makeup Artist

Chelsey, 27, Customer Success

Cole, 27, Realtor

Colleen, 26, Ballet Dancer & Digital PR Strategist

Dakota, 29, Aerospace Engineer

Dale, 32, Cybersecurity Student

DaVonté, 29, Fitness Development Coach

Jess, 30, Senior Event Producer

Julian, 34, Managing Director of Operations

Kalekia, 31, ICU Nurse Practitioner

Kimberlee "Kim," 30, Teacher & Coach

Loren, 36, Medical Device Rep

Matt, 28, Private Charter Sales Executive

Nancy, 32, Real Estate Investor

Raven, 29, Pilates Instructor

Nash, 34, Realtor

Sikiru "SK," 34, Data Engineer

Simmer, 27, Director of Marketing Technology

Tony, 34, Medical Device Sales

Valerie, 35, Dermatologist

Zach, 29, Med School & Interior Quality Control Manager

Zanab, 32, Realtor

Love Is Blind season 3 premieres Oct. 19 on Netflix.