Lori Loughlin Approved to Get Her Passport Back

Lori Loughlin was approved to get her passport back.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, a Massachusetts federal judge granted the 56-year-old actress' request to have her passport returned after she completed her sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The court docs state that the Full House star served her two-month sentence and was released on Dec. 28. It also notes that Loughlin paid her court-imposed $150,000 fine in full.

Last week, Loughlin finished up her court-mandated community service. A source told ET that the actress had "been doing her court-ordered community service at Project Angel Food and is completing her 100 hours there this week."

Brad Bessey, Project Angel Food's Head of Communications, told ET in an exclusive statement, "A court cannot order the level of excellence, hard work, and kindness Lori Loughlin brought to her community service at Project Angel Food preparing and delivering life-saving meals to critically ill people."

Meanwhile, her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving his five-month prison sentence for his role in the scandal. As part of his plea deal, Giannulli will also have two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service.

A source previously told ET in January that Loughlin was ready to get "her life back" and start working again.

"[Lori] would love to start working again one day, but she is scared people won't work with her," the source said, adding that Loughlin has already "had her team put out feelers."

According to the source, prison was "unlike anything Lori has ever experienced in her life," and heading home "was like a dream come true."

