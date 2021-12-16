'Lord of the Rings' Stars Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom and More Rap in Celebration of Film's 20th Anniversary

Stephen Colbert is honoring what he considers to be the greatest trilogy of all time. The 57-year-old late-night host took some time on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show to honor the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

"If you ask me, there is no better film series. Lord of the Rings is, without a doubt, the greatest trilogy in movie history," said Colbert, who has long been public about his love for the series and who had a cameo in the prequel Hobbit trilogy.

He then announced that along with Late Show band leader Jon Batiste, he had a LOTR rap to pay tribute to the world's greatest "trilly."

"It's the no. 1 trilogy, the no. 1 trilly, try to deny it and you just sound silly. Worldwide gross of almost three billy, 16 times what they made on Free Willy," Colbert and Batiste rap before the late-night host jumps in shouting, "F**k you, whales!"

They also pulled out the big guns, getting LOTR stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis, Orlando Bloom, and Viggo Mortensen in on the action.

"Best trill every, baby, don't you forget," Astin raps.

"That's right, Anna Kendrick, Pitch Perfect ain't s**t," Wood adds, as the camera cuts to a confused Kendrick.

"What the hell? I thought we were friends. Wow," she jokes.

The rap also features cameos from Method Man and Killer Mike, with the stars clearly having a blast.

For more LOTR fun, watch the clip below.