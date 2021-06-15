'Loki's Wunmi Mosaku Reveals Her Fear of Punching Tom Hiddleston in the Face (Exclusive)

Wunmi Mosaku's biggest fear signing onto Loki was punching Tom Hiddleston in the face. "I punched someone in drama school," she explains to ET's Ash Crossan. "In our stage combat rehearsal, I punched my best friend Alex and I've never really gotten over that." Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she knew, would require stunts.

In Loki, she stars as Hunter B-15, one of the Time Variance Authority's most formidable Minutemen. The series picks up following the events of Avengers: Endgame, with Hiddleston's God of Mischief absconding to an alternative timeline. In the first minutes of the first episode, B-15 arrests Loki for his crimes against the timeline and ruffs him up in the process.

"I haven't really done many stunts, so I was really, really nervous about that and I just didn't want to get it wrong again! I did not want to punch Tom in the face," Mosaku says. "[There was] lots of rehearsals, lots of practicing, lots of Tom going, 'It's cool! I've been punched before!" Like, 'We can go for it!'"

More than stunt work, the biggest challenge wound up being keeping a straight face around her co-star. "Tom's always sweet and funny and Loki's so mischievous. We had a lot of joy and giggles on set, and it was like, 'OK, now concentrate, Wunmi. Drop the smile,'" she says. And ultimately, no Hiddlestons were harmed in the making. "Yay!" Mosaku exclaims, clapping for herself.

Marvel Studios

Known for her work on Lovecraft Country and a memorable appearance in Batman v Superman, Mosaku has been wanting to be a part of the MCU since Black Panther. Like most newcomers to the MCU, however, she auditioned for an undisclosed part in an undisclosed project, unaware she was going out for a Marvel gig.

"I'm so glad I didn't know I was auditioning for it, because I would've messed up so badly," she says. She was at her childhood home in England for the Christmas holiday when, she remembers, "I got a call in the middle of the night from my agent saying that I got offered Loki, and I was like, 'When did I audition for Loki? I had just got some fake sides and did it and sent it off into the universe and didn't think anything of it. I was so stoked, but I can't tell anyone and my family. My sisters are huge, huge Marvel fans and I'm just like, 'Oh gosh! I really want to tell 'em before I leave!'"

Now, they, along with the rest of the Marvel fandom, know: After only one episode, B-15 is one of Loki's most reliable scene-stealers. "I just love that she's strong and fierce and she can really handle herself," Mosaku says. (Even if she never overcame her fear of doing the stunts.)

What Loki ultimately has in store for B-15 and the titular trickster is to be seen -- as is Mosaku's future in the MCU beyond the series' six episodes. If there are plans for a second season, she doesn't know anything. (Or likes her job enough to not say anything.) But that doesn't mean a Hunter can't dream.

When asked who in the MCU she would most like to see B-15 arrest next, the actress laughs, "I feel like they would all beat me up, but maybe that's Wunmi talking." Pausing to consider her options, she decides: "I would quite like to see B-15 and the Hulk." To which we say: Bruce Banner, keep your sticky fingers off any Infinity Stones if you know what's good for you.

New episodes of Loki are streaming on Wednesdays on Disney+.