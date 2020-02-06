Lizzo Tears Up Talking About Finding 'Hope' Amid Ongoing Protests

Lizzo is finding the good amid so much grief and hurt. The 32-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer has been active on social media in the last few days, speaking out after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis, Minnesota, died when a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd's death has sparked protests across the nation and world.

"This is the most outrage I've seen as a country and that is starting to give me the first semblance of hope that I've had in a long time," Lizzo told her fans during an Instagram Live on Sunday. "I really do believe in the good in people and maybe that makes me naive, but I've seen Minneapolis rise up and do incredible things and this isn't the first time."

The GRAMMY winner, who started her recording career in Minneapolis, teared up talking about the people of Minneapolis, who have been hit hard by police brutality and the ongoing protests.

"They didn't ask for any of this, all they asked for was justice," she said, wiping back tears.

Lizzo added that the arrest of the officer who pinned Floyd down is not enough.

"Not only do we want to see appropriate justice -- indictments, convictions -- we want to see the entire police organization renovated. We need a whole f**king investigation," she said.

The singer added that she is not the voice of an entire community, noting, "I am just one person and this is just one person's thoughts, one person's point of view, and you watching, you're just one person, but what we do when we actually come together for each other is what the future of this country is all about. It definitely ain't about the past."

She ended her message on a positive note, saying, "It is a better future."

Lizzo also posted a message to her followers in a regular video, saying, "Protest is the beginning of progress, not the end of it. And now that the protesters have everyone's attention, what are the next steps we're going to take to make sure we're actually moving forward and we don't go back to this bulls**t? Now is the time. The world is standing still and waiting for action. Let's make progress."