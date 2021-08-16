Lizzo Tearfully Calls Out 'Fatphobic' and 'Racist' Haters After Release of 'Rumors' Song

Lizzo is getting real after a difficult day. On Sunday, the 33-year-old pop star and rapper went on Instagram Live to level with fans and haters alike after dealing with some unkind comments following the release of her new single, "Rumors."

"I'm putting so much loving energy into the world and sometimes I feel like the world just don't love me back," Lizzo said through tears. "It's like it doesn't matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you're still going to have people who have something mean to say about you."

Lizzo added that while most of the time she can ignore the negative comments, lately she's been putting in lots of working hours and not getting time with family or friends.

"I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience gets lower, and I'm more sensitive," she shared. "I just feel like I'm seeing negativity directed toward me in the most weirdest way. People are saying s**t about me that just doesn't even make sense."

Without directly addressing the comments she was referring to, Lizzo said the statements she'd seen were "fatphobic," "racist," and "hurtful."

"If you don't like my music, cool. If you don't like 'Rumors' the song, cool. But a lot of people don't like me because of the way that I look," she said.

Lizzo also seemingly addressed comments that she makes music for a white audience.

"I make music that I like, that's important to me. And I make music that I hope helps people, period," she said. "I'm not making music for white people, I'm not making music for anybody. I'm a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period. I'm not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song, to this good energy."

Lizzo also seemingly addressed some criticism on TikTok. In one clip, a fan called out haters for saying the singer was "acting like a mammy." The mammy stereotype comes from U.S. history and typically depicts heavyset Black women working for white families and taking care of white children.

Lizzo responded to the claim in the TikTok clip, saying, "This is exactly why I started out the song with, 'They don't know I do it for the culture.' These people who are saying this are probably the same people who are mad when I'm being hyper sexual. And the mammy trope is actually desexualized so it can't both be true. Make it make sense. I really think people are just mad to see a fat Black woman who makes pop music and is happy. Y'all are so upset that I'm happy."

Lizzo quickly received lots of love and support from fans and celebrities alike, including her "Rumors" collaborator, Cardi B.

The 28-year-old rapper retweeted the video of Lizzo's Instagram Live, writing, "When you stand up for yourself they claim you're problematic and sensitive. When you don’t, they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."

Cardi later added, "'Rumors' is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman's emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin' her mammy is mean and racist as f**k."

Lizzo also got love from Octavia Spencer, Chloe Bailey, Jameela Jamil, Missy Elliott and more.

i’m so proud of you @lizzo people are gonna talk, but you have power in your voice. thank you for inspiring me ❤️🦋 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 15, 2021

Missy Elliott @ Lizzo: “Once every few decades, someone breaks the mold. And you are one of those people. Continue to shine and be blessed through your next journey.”



Lizzo also took to Twitter to encourage her fans, writing, "Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness and a bulls**t detector that can see through a** backwards societal standards... If u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This s**ts hard."

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards…



if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u.



