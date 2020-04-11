Lizzo Poses Nude With American Flag as She Shares Optimistic Message on Election Day

Lizzo is sharing her gratitude for those who exercised their right to vote this election year. The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, Election Day, to share a positive message of hope -- accompanied by a photo of her posing half-nude with an American flag-patterned ensemble.

"When I think of this country I don’t think of its laws I think of its people," Lizzo wrote. "I think about how we were raised to be patriotic of violence, propaganda & war. I think about how this country is owned by the oppressor and how the oppressed are locked in a valley of capitalism. But I also think of the young people who refuse to be spoon fed mistruths. I think of the elders who bucked against hateful prejudices even when it felt impossible.... Because of you, I’m still hopeful."

The GRAMMY winner continued, "I believe in a country that teaches the true history so we can better understand where we live and how we can do better. I believe in a country that listens to the cries of the protester and doesn’t politicize death. I believe in restoration of this beautiful land and respecting the communities of people who owned America before colonizers renamed it."

"I believe in fairness, equality, a complete removal of religion in places where it does not belong," she said. "Let religion live in the churches and places of worship... the quiet prayer rooms, the joyful congregations.. and out of Congress. I believe in so much, and if I believe it one day I can see it. It may not be tomorrow it may not be today, but it will be one day if we stay activated."

Lizzo concluded, "We the people, ALL the people, deserve it. Today’s the last day to vote. Stay in line, stay determined and thank YOU for voting."

Lizzo is one of many celebs to motive fans to head to the polls on Election Day. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Cardi B and more also posted on social media, encouraging their followers to participate in democracy.

"I VOTED!!!! Did u???" Kim Kardashian wrote. "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."

I VOTED!!!! Did you?!?!



There may still be time to vote in your state. Head over to vote.org for more information, and follow projections and results with BET's election coverage.